The Pixel 7a kinda sorta leaked on Amazon, and there's a twist

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon might have leaked the existence of the Google Pixel 7a over the weekend, though it might have gone a step further by leaking a whole family.

We'd already been expecting Google to announce a budget version of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones that are already here, but new images appear to show Amazon giving people the chance to subscribe to be notified of a product announcement. Of particular note is the wording, though. Amazon says that people can be warned of a Pixel 7a family launch, perhaps suggesting that there will be at least two models on offer.

What that will shake out to actually mean, we don't yet know. It's possible that there might be two different screen sizes, but that would be a new one for the lineup. We're already expecting something around the 6-inch mark, but we'll see what Google has to offer.

As for when that will be, that's something else we don't really know. Google only released the Pixel 6a in July 2022, meaning it's still relatively new to market. But with the new Pixels featuring improvements across the board, it's possible Google could refresh things sooner than originally expected.

Whether Amazon's new announcement notification option means something is afoot, or it's just getting its ducks in a row in plenty of time, we will have to wait and see. We'd originally been expecting the Pixel 7a to arrive in the first part of 2023.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.