Google's best phone doesn't work with Apple's best earbuds

(Pocket-lint) - If you're fighting to make your AirPods Pro 2 work properly with your Pixel phone, you aren't alone. And while there's a workaround, it isn't great.

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds around and they should work just fine with Android phones, including those from Google. But some people have found that they don't. At least, not properly.

A growing number of people report that listening through AirPods Pro 2, connected to the latest Pixel 7 phones, is an infuriating mess. They say that they can listen for around 90 seconds before playback goes haywire and stops. They can then disconnect and reconnect their earbuds and begin the process again. But only for 90 seconds. Rinse, repeat.

It isn't just the latest Pixel 7 hardware, either. Reports of similar problems cover the Pixel 6 lineup as well suggesting this is a wider problem than just Google's latest and greatest hardware.

There is, however, a workaround. People can head into the Developer Options portion of the Settings app and enable the "Disable Bluetooth A2DP hardware offload" option. Connections should then be as solid as a rock once again. But there's a problem - doing that means audio quality suffers greatly, which sort of defeats the point of using Apple's best wireless earbuds.

The real fix is one that either Google or Apple will need to apply and nobody really knows which of the two we're relying on. If it's Apple, and a software update is needed, people could face a problem. AirPods Pro 2 need another Apple device to handle the update and no, we aren't kidding.

