Pixel Fold display leak offers more bendy phone info

(Pocket-lint) - A new leak might have just given us our clearest information yet as to what the Pixel Fold's displays will offer come an expected Q1 2023 launch.

Google's entry into the foldable phone world is a highly anticipated one, especially following the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch devices. Now, new information provided by developer and leaker Kuba Wojciechowski has shed more light on what the Pixel Fold could have in store.

According to Wojciechowski, the internal folding display will pack a resolution of 1840x2208 at a size of 123mm x 148mm. That equates to around a 7.6-inch folding display, with the leaker pointing to an average brightness of 800 nits along with a peak brightness of 1200 nits. There's talk of a high-refresh display, but the leaker isn't convinced that it will go all the way up to the 120Hz that everyone is so fond off on other devices.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

On the outside, we're already expecting a trio of cameras around the back, but we don't yet have any real information on what the external display will have to offer. We do however expect that Samsung will be the company tasked with producing both of the Pixel Fold's displays, so we can hopefully expect it to be of sufficient quality to give the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4's displays a run for their money.

Apple iPhone 13 deals: Find out where you can find the best deals on the latest smartphones By Conor Allison · 16 June 2022 Find a low price on the Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max.

While concrete release windows have been hard to come by for Google's entry into the foldable market, the smart money seems to be on a release at some point in the first three months of 2023. Fingers and toes crossed!

Writing by Oliver Haslam.