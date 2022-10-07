Google's foldable Pixel now rumoured for a Q1 2023 release

(Pocket-lint) - The rumoured foldable Google Pixel phone could arrive in the first three months of 2023, according to a tweet by analyst Ross Young.

Young was tweeting in response to a question by industry watcher Roland Quand, who asked where the Pixel foldable had gotten to. His response was simply, "Q1".

Expectatitions of an imminent release were already high with references to a foldable Google Pixel discovered in Android 13 just last month. At the time it was thought that we could see an announcement during the Made by Google event on 6 October, but that came and went with no sign. We did get new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones and the Pixel Watch, though.

Q1 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 6, 2022

Now, Young believes that the bendy phone will be announced in January, February, or March of next year. It means we're still going to have to wait a little while before we can start folding those pixels.

When we do, that previous Android 13 leak suggests we can look forward to a 50-megapixel main camera as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 10-megapixel telephoto. Given the Pixel lineup's previous strong showings in terms of camera prowess, we can hopefully expect the foldable Pixel to be capabile of similarly impressive shots.

In terms of other specs, a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner screen and support for a 120Hz refresh rate seem logical, with Samsung Display thought to be the firm providing the foldable part used in its own foldable phones.

Writing by Oliver Haslam. Editing by Rik Henderson.