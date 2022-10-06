Get free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - Google has just announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and it is offering some pretty sweet pre-order offers for those in the UK. The two new flagship phones were unveiled on 6 October, with pre-orders opening immediately and delivery expected by 13 October.

These pre-order offers run until 17 October, so you'll have to move fast to take advantage of them. In the US, Google is offering trade-in deals and discounts on future purchses.

Pixel 7 Pro offers

If you're pre-ordering the Pixel 7 Pro, one of those options is the Pixel Watch, which has also just been announced, so this is a pretty big gift to be bundling in with a new phone order. And you can get either the Wi-Fi or LTE version.

Or, if you don't fancy the Pixel Watch, there's the option of the Pixel Buds Pro, the latest headphones from Google, which we found to be great performers in our recent review.

Pixel 7 offers

If you're planning to pre-order the Pixel 7, then you can also get some offers. In this case you can get the Pixel Buds Pro free, or you can get the Pixel Watch with a £179 discount - meaning it would only then be £160 for the Wi-Fi version.

Where can I get the Pixel 7 pre-order offers?

Whichever you opt for, all are decent incentives to pre-order - but you'll have to get that order in before 17 October, when the offer expires.

This offer isn't just when buying it from stores, it's also being offered through networks and carriers too, so you have loads of buying options - you just have to make sure you read the small print and follow the instructions.

For example, on the Google Store, you'll have to add both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro to your basket to get the offer - don't worry, selecting your offer forms part of the checkout process.

However, if you buy it from another retailer or network, you'll have to put in a claim for your free or discounted item through Google's portal. That includes retailers like Amazon UK, Currys, or the likes of EE.

You can find all the details here for the UK, Germany or France.

