Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: 7 reasons to buy

(Pocket-lint) - Considering how well Google Pixel smartphones have performed so far, it's no wonder that users are eagerly anticipating the new 7 and 7 Pro models. And, now they're available to pre-order, there's plenty to be excited for.

Of course, whenever a new piece of tech appears, certain questions hit everybody's mind. Is the new model really better than the previous one? And, should you buy the new device once it comes out?

When it comes to Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the short answer to both questions is, "yes". These products represent the latest developments in smartphone technology while following Google's unique approach and philosophy.

But, don't just take our short answers at face value. Read on to learn the top seven reasons why you should buy the latest additions to the Google Pixel family.

Reason 1: Gorgeous design

In terms of design, Google has taken everything that worked with previous versions of Pixel and improved upon that foundation. It's not a complete overhaul, the design language of Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro represents a step in the same direction that made Pixel 5 and 6 unique.

For example, you'll find the stylish and relatively unusual camera housing in the same place. But, unlike the glassy look of the Pixel 6, this aesthetic and functional detail will be made of recycled aluminum. The result is a sleek, evened-out, yet impressive appearance.

Overall, the strong points of the Google Pixel 7 design are in the details. Subtle curves and new choices of materials ensure the phone is still recognisable while giving it a fresh appeal.

Reason 2: Google Tensor G2

When Google presented its own processor chip in Pixel 6, the move was considered revolutionary. Not only did the manufacturer veer from the usual path of using third-party processors, it made a move towards customised chips designed for a particular device.

With the Tensor G2, it improves on the idea in many ways. The chip provides better performance in terms of speed and processing power, and its machine learning capabilities are considerably higher compared to the first generation.

Reason 3: Top-quality accessories

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are outstanding devices on their own. However, each phone's functionality increases when paired with quality peripherals, like Pixel Watch or Buds.

First, the Fast Pair technology makes connecting the new smartwatch or earbuds easy. And, with advanced models like Pixel Buds Pro, you'll be able to switch between phone, laptop, and Watch audio in an instant.

Next, all accessories are made for flawless connectivity and functionality. When any media is playing on your Pixel 7 phone, you'll be able to control it using your Pixel Watch or Buds just as easily as on the smartphone itself. The connectivity goes beyond entertainment, too.

Your Pixel 7 or 7 Pro phone, along with the Buds and Watch, will provide seamless access to smart devices in your home. These accessories will allow you to adjust the lights, heat, and any other smart utility without hassle.

Finally, the Find My Device function will ensure you never lose your phone, Watch, or Buds again. With this function, you can use your phone to ring the Buds or your Pixel Watch or vice versa using the Watch itself.

Reason 4: The full power of Android 13

Android 13 might not have the same revolutionary impact as version 12, but the new OS expands on the existing features significantly. At the same time, Android 13 represents excellent news for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro users. In fact, the operating system first became available for Pixel smartphones, with support for other brands coming at a later date.

Reason 5: Impressive internal build

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with powerful internal components. We've already covered the Tensor G2 processor chip, and there are numerous improvements in terms of the phone's RAM and storage capacity.

Reason 6: Pro-level cameras

Both the rear and front cameras on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have been enhanced greatly. While the previous models had excellent cameras, the new handsets take photo and video capabilities even further. You can expect superior zoom options, plenty of megapixels, and autofocus options on all cameras on Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Reason 7: Amazing deals

There are some incredible deals for UK customers looking to buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro phone alongside select accessories. The following deals are available from October 6 until October 17:

Save £379 when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro and a Google Pixel Watch LTE by clicking here. Save £339 when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro and a Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi by clicking here. Save £179 when you buy a Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Buds Pro by clicking here. Save £179 when you buy a Pixel 7 and a Google Pixel Watch LTE by clicking here. Save £179 when you buy a Pixel 7 and a Google Pixel Watch Wi-Fi by clicking here. Save £179 when you buy a Pixel 7 and Pixel Buds Pro by clicking here.

Since we're celebrating Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, it's only fair that we present seven offers. The final deal on this list will last throughout the entire month of October:

If you use this link you can get up to £300 off Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro when you trade-in your old phone.

Please note that all seven offers are available for users aged 18 or up with a delivery address located in the UK. Also, any purchases using these deals must be made through Google Store UK. Be aware that you may be charged a delivery fee at checkout.

It's impossible to transfer or exchange these offers for a cash or cash-equivalent sum. You also won't be able to combine any of the individual seven deals with other offers. But given the amazing deals you'll have, there'll be no need to make any combinations!