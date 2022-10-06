Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro colours: Here are all your options

(Pocket-lint) - Google has always had fun with its phone colours and names, but the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is perhaps a little more muted than in previous years. There's no Stormy Black or Kinda Coral in 2022 - like there was with the Pixel 6 - instead things are rather more serious.

The two new devices are very much updates of the Pixel 6 models, with Google pushing more on the software side than on the hardware side, although there is the new Google Tensor G2 chip powering the whole thing.

Here's a rundown of the colour options for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and we'll be putting in those essential pre-order details as retailers open up the offerings so if one takes your fancy, you can get that pre-order in. It's worth noting there are some great pre-order offers in place too, especially if you're in the UK.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

There are three colours available for the Pixel 7 Pro and the thing to note is that the aluminium here is polished, so it's nice and glossy.

Obsidian

The classic black. The Obsidian model of the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be the most popular, because black is always the safe colour. It also helps that camera to blend in a little better, because the black background for the cameras is close to the black of the body work. The frame here is a polished grey colour, resulting in a serious-looking phone.

Snow

The white phone returns and here the metal work is silver, so it is a little more glossy overall than the Obsidian version. But that camera really jumps out thanks to those black lenses.

Hazel

The Hazel model is perhaps the most unique, picking up on the trend for green phones recently. But here Google pairs that with gold metal work, so this phone really stands out. It's definitely more eye-catching than the other models.

Pixel 7

There are three colours for the Pixel 7. The aluminium frame on the Pixel 7 is zirconium-blasted, so it's matte finish and super smooth. That makes for a slightly more muted effect than on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Obsidian

The Obsidian Pixel 7 is perhaps the most stealthy of all the models, pairing that black colouring with the matte finish on that dark grey metal frame. It looks great.

Snow

The smaller white phone isn't quite as bling as the larger 7 Pro model because of the matte silver frame doing its work against the white colouration of the back of this phone. It's a sophisticated pairing.

Lemongrass

This is perhaps the most whimsical of the Pixel 7 models, but it's also a softer overall result and will likely be the choice for someone who wants their phone to be more of a lifestyle choice and less stereotypical. Here the lemongrass colour is paired with the matte gold frame.

Writing by Chris Hall.