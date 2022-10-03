Google Pixel 7 spec sheet leak leaves little left to learn

(Pocket-lint) - Google hasn't been shy in showing off the design of its upcoming flagship models, but the specifications have remained more of a mystery.

Now, a leak from a mobile carrier in Taiwan appears to reveal many of the juicy details surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

In many areas, it's not a giant leap compared to the last generation. However, the cameras may be getting more of an upgrade than we were expecting.

It's no surprise to see a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate listed for the Pixel 7 Pro. While the standard 7 gets a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both models are powered by the Tensor G2 chip and offer 128GB and 256GB storage options, the 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM and the Pixel 7 has 8GB.

Face unlock is listed alongside fingerprint unlock, adding credence to some of the rumours we've heard recently.

The Pixel 7 has similar camera specifications to its predecessor, featuring a 50MP primary alongside a 12MP ultrawide.

Both models are expected to feature the same upgraded 10.8MP selfie camera, which will allow for face unlocking.

The Pixel 7 Pro will also feature the 50MP main camera and 12MP wide but will add a 48MP telephoto camera to the equation.

While the resolution matches that offered by its predecessor, it's expected to have a longer focal length, listed as 5x optical zoom compared to 4x on the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pro model also boasts a "Macro Focus" feature, suggesting that the telephoto will be performing double-duty as a macro shooter.

In addition, both models feature "Movie Motion Blur" which is likely Google's answer to the iPhone's Cinematic Mode.

Whatever the case may be, we don't have long to wait for the official unveiling. Google is set to debut the phones at its Made by Google event on October 6.

Writing by Luke Baker.