(Pocket-lint) - Google will hold an event on 6 October where it is expected to announce full details on the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch.

The company teased the three devices during its I/O developer conference back in May and it has been drip feeding some information in the run up to their official announcement, the latest of which is a video showing off the Pixel 7 Pro's design in full.

The video doesn't reveal anything new as such - we already knew what the Pixel 7 Pro would look like - but it gives a close up of the design details and the craftsmanship we can expect, with particular focus placed on the rear camera housing.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted some details of the Pixel 7 Pro. He claims the device will have a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage and a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

He also said the rear camera would feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 48-megapixel telephoto sensor. The front camera is said to be an 11-megapixel sensor.

Brar also mentioned the Google Tensor 2 chip - though Google already confirmed the Pixel 7 Pro would run on the next-generation Tensor chip so this isn't news.

For now, while some things are official, we have to wait until 6 October for the full reveal. You can read everything we know so far about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in our separate feature though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Chris Hall.