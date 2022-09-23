Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pricing leaked

(Pocket-lint) - We're now less than two weeks away from the Made by Google launch event, where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will finally be released.
In the run-up, Google released a teaser video and announced that pre-orders open on October 6 2022 - the day of the event.
Following this, information has surfaced showing the expected pricing of the devices, specifically with Target in the US.
From a source I trust, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022
First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL
The Pixel 7 will cost $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $899, the leak also showed us what colours will be available.
The Pixel 7 will be available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is set to come in Snow, Obsidian and Hazel.
These prices match those of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While it's not the price drop that some were hoping for, in 2022, steady pricing almost feels like a discount.
However, it remains to be seen if the pricing will remain the same in other regions. The PS5, for example, has seen a recent price hike everywhere except the US, we're hoping that won't be the case here, too.
The leaker also says Target will be offering a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and $200 with the Pixel 7 Pro. Of course, we don't know the stipulations of this deal at the moment, but it sounds pretty appealing.
In any case, we don't have long to wait, all will be revealed on October 6.