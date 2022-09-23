Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro pricing leaked

(Pocket-lint) - We're now less than two weeks away from the Made by Google launch event, where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will finally be released.

In the run-up, Google released a teaser video and announced that pre-orders open on October 6 2022 - the day of the event.

Following this, information has surfaced showing the expected pricing of the devices, specifically with Target in the US.

From a source I trust, here comes Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro US pricing, according to current data in Target's systems.



First up, Pixel 7, codenamed Panther, $599, available in Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass colors. pic.twitter.com/OqXt1qnHOL — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) September 22, 2022

The Pixel 7 will cost $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at $899, the leak also showed us what colours will be available.

The Pixel 7 will be available in Snow, Obsidian and Lemongrass. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro is set to come in Snow, Obsidian and Hazel.

These prices match those of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. While it's not the price drop that some were hoping for, in 2022, steady pricing almost feels like a discount.

However, it remains to be seen if the pricing will remain the same in other regions. The PS5, for example, has seen a recent price hike everywhere except the US, we're hoping that won't be the case here, too.

The leaker also says Target will be offering a $100 gift card with the Pixel 7 and $200 with the Pixel 7 Pro. Of course, we don't know the stipulations of this deal at the moment, but it sounds pretty appealing.

In any case, we don't have long to wait, all will be revealed on October 6.

Writing by Luke Baker.