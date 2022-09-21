Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order date leaked by... Google

Senior news editor
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
 
(Pocket-lint) - Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 7 Pro will seemingly open on 6 October 2022 - the day of the Made by Google event.

A small strapline revealing the order date appears in an official Google video titled "First Impressions: Google Pixel 7 Pro" (which you can watch above).

It pops up at the bottom of the screen when the Pixel 7 Pro is shown in someone's hand.

Only the Pixel 7 Pro is shown (it's the sole focus of the video) so we don't have confirmation on the other devices. However, it is thought that the Pixel 7 will also be available to pre-order that day, along with the Pixel Watch, considering that's briefly mentioned at the end of the video.

The 7 and 7 Pro were first unveiled by Google during its I/O developers conference in May. However, we'll find out much more about them during the event on 6 October as many of the specifications that have hit the 'net so far have been speculative.

The Pixel 7 is said to come with a 6.2-inch display, while the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch screen. They will each run on the Google Tensor G2 chip, with the 7 Pro also said to come with a triple lens camera (50-megapixel, 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel).

We don't have long now until we finally see it in the flesh.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
