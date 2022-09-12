(Pocket-lint) - Google will unveil a swathe of products during its Made by Google event on 6 October but there are a couple of devices we might have to wait a bit longer for.

The much-rumoured foldable Pixel phone is one, a pro tablet device is another.

References to both have reportedly been found in the code of the latest development build of Android 13. For starters, a device codenamed "Felix" has been spotted by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. He tweeted (via Android Police) that its camera hardware abstraction layer refers to folded and unfolded states.

As it is also said to be powered by the second-gen Tensor chip, this more than likely Google's long-awaited Pixel Fold.

Felix had been attached to a possible Pixel 7a by some previously, but this throws a spanner in the works.

The code allegedly details the camera specs too. If it turns out to be accurate, the Fold will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera, 12-megapixel MX386 ultra-wide cam, and a 10-megapixel Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto.

The front will house an additional 10-megapixel S5K3J1, while there will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor for selfies.

Also found in the Android 13 build is a device called T6pro or tangorpro. As the codename "tangor" has been attached to the forthcoming Pixel Tablet in recent times, it is thought we'll also be getting a pro model too.

Hopefully, we'll find out more come the Google event at the start of October.

Writing by Rik Henderson.