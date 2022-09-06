(Pocket-lint) - Google has confirmed that the next Made by Google event will take place on 6 October, with the action kicking off at 10am ET.

The anticipated event will follow-on from the early reveal that we were treated to at Google I/O, so we're expecting to see the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch and a new Pixel Tablet.

Scheduling the event for October fits into an established pattern for devices made by Google itself, following on after the launch of the iPhone and giving Android fans a flagship phone to get excited about in the closing quarter of the year.

Thanks to the early reveal, however, we already know a lot about Google's plans.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to be powered by a new Tensor 2 chip, designed by Google again, and evolving the design that was introduced with the Pixel 6 devices. But there's a lot more coming than just a pair of new phones, because we also have the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Tablet to look forward to.

The Pixel Watch sees Google trying its hand at a watch for the first time, having previously approached the launch of Wear OS through other manufacturers. The new Pixel Watch is confirmed to offer Fitbit functions, while there will also be an LTE version of the watch.

Meanwhile, the return to tablets follows the trend of a number of recent Android manufacturers, but will give Google a platform to further develop its large-screen version of Android, introduced in Android 12L. The Pixel Tablet is expected to support pen input. It's being pitched as a perfect companion to your Pixel phone, while it will also be powered by Google Tensor.

