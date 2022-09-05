Google Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video surfaces ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - An unboxing video showing what appears to be a retail version of the Google Pixel 7 Pro has appeared on Facebook.

The video comes from a tech shop based in Bangladesh and shows the unreleased device being removed from what looks like retail-ready packaging.

-

Google teased the upcoming phone at this year's Google I/O event, which took place back in May.

Rumours point to the Pixel 7 Pro, along with the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, being launched in early October.

The phone seen in the video certainly looks a lot like Google's renders from its May event, and with a launch on the horizon, there's every possibility that it could be real.

Unfortunately, the video doesn't tell us much more about the device. We see the familiar rear design, then it's flipped over and booted up.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 20 June 2022 What are the best smartphones available in 2022? We test the latest options from Google, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and many more to find out.

There's the usual Google splash screen before a prompt that reads "Welcome to your Pixel" and that's about it.

Still, for anyone looking forward to getting their mitts on the new Pixel phones, it's a promising sign that production is on track.

The Pixel 7 Pro is expected to start at £849 / $899 / €899 and pre-orders could start as soon as October 6.

If you want to catch up with the story so far, check out our round-up of all the rumours and news to date.

Writing by Luke Baker.