Google's birthday is approaching, and we expect great offers

More importantly, Google launches special offers for every birthday. Since the big day is getting near we don’t have to wait too long for the discounts to kick in. But what can we expect from this year’s Google birthday?

Let’s play detective and try to figure out what offers will be in store.

While we don’t know precisely which amazing offers Google will put out, we can look at the company’s previous birthday for pointers.

Last year, Google celebrated its 23rd birthday. To celebrate, the search engine giant first released a doodle with a birthday cake and the candle on top representing the letter “L”. Then, the actual offers started.

For a full day, customers in Europe had the opportunity to purchase most Google products at 20 per cent or greater discounts.

The discount didn’t apply to some devices like the Nest Hello and indoor camera. However, if you caught the deal, you could get the Pixel 5 or Stadia Controller for 20 per cent off. It was as simple as using a special code at checkout. Even better, the offer didn’t end there.

Customers interested in slightly older products like the Pixel 4a and the original Chromecast could purchase those with a 23 per cent discount using a second code.

At the moment, we can’t say what Google’s birthday offer will be this year. Still, we can make some predictions.

First of all, we know the offer won’t be a trade-in. This is because that option is already available on Google Store. Next, we can be certain that the offer will be made through the Google Store, likely with the use of special promotion codes.

Finally, judging by the deals made last year, it would be safe to say that Google will once again give considerable discounts on their products. Of course, since we’re still far away from the birthday, we can’t claim there’ll be discounts for sure. But there’s a good chance that’s precisely what will happen.

There’s not much we can say with certainty about the upcoming offers for Google’s birthday. As always, Google isn’t willing to spoil the surprise, so the only thing we can do is be patient and wait. But that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of certain other benefits in the meantime.

For instance, now would be an excellent time to visit the Google Store and check out the trade-in options. If you aren’t familiar with this offer, it allows you to sell your old phone for a certain amount of money.

If you’re like most people, you probably have a couple of old phones laying around. This is quite common – once our phones die, we have a hard time throwing them away. Instead, we keep them in a drawer or leave them laying around.

Well, now you can turn those phones into actual cash. If this sounds tempting (and why wouldn’t it?), you can find out more on relevant trade-in pages:

UK Trade-in

DE Trade-in

Also, if you want to keep track of when information about Google Birthday will come out, there’s an excellent resource for just that. You can sign up to Google Store Newsletter to stay on top of the latest news at all times.

If you choose to sign up, you’ll be the first to know when the birthday offers roll out.

Google will turn 24 this year – nearly a quarter of a century. In that time, the company has made some giant steps. It went from a humble webpage to a powerful search engine and, finally, a massive corporation.

Funnily enough, Google was founded on 4 September. However, the company changed its birthday to 23 days later to mark a significant occasion:

27 September was the date when Google broke the record on the number of indexed pages.

Now you know why the search engine giant celebrates its birthday around this particular date. You also have a clearer idea of what to expect when that time comes in about a month. Hopefully, you’ll be ready to grab the best deals on Google Store as the company turns 24. We'd suggest that you sign up for the newsletter to get deals as soon as they are live later this month!