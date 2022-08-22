(Pocket-lint) - Google gave us a pretty good look at its upcoming Pixel phones during its I/O conference earlier this year. The devices are slated for an Autumn release, which is fast approaching.

Now, we've been given an even better look at the phones, thanks to a video posted by YouTube titan, Unbox Therapy.

Lewis Hilsenteger received early developer units of both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and got up close and personal with the devices, weighing and measuring them along the way.

The big caveat is that the devices don't have a bootable operating system, so software features and camera performance is untestable on these pre-production units.

However, we still got a lot more solid information about the upcoming phones, which are rumoured to release in October of this year.

The bootloader screen revealed some specification info, with the Pixel 7 having 8GB of Samsung-supplied memory and 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 7 Pro showed 12GB of Micron LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of storage.

Then Lewis got the callipers out and we were shown a detailed comparison of the size and weight of the new phones compared to their predecessors.

The Pixel 7 is 10 grams lighter than the Pixel 6, weighing in at 195g. It's also marginally narrower, with a 73.2mm width, compared to the Pixel 6's 74.9mm.

It's not the most drastic change, but the Pixel 7 does seem to be a more portable and pocket-friendly design.

With the Pixel 7 Pro, the dimensions and weight are very close to its predecessor. The new phone is very slightly thinner, with the exception of the camera bump, which is the same.

What remains a mystery, is the battery capacity, which was unable to be determined on these pre-production units. Many of us are hoping for a more substantial pack, especially in the Pro model.

Writing by Luke Baker.