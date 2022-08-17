Google Pixel 7 devices appear on FCC ahead of launch

(Pocket-lint) - Google teased the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its I/O developer conference in May 2022, confirming the devices were on their way, and now they are thought to have appeared on the FCC certification website.

All electronic devices that are intented to be sold in the US have to pass through the FCC and it usually means we are getting closer to a launch of a device.

-

Spotted by MySmartPrice, it's thought four Pixel 7 devices have appeared on the certification site under the model numbers GE2AE, GQML3, GP4BC and GVU6C, and it is believed two of these are Pixel 7 devices.

Not much is revealed from the listing, except that the devices will support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and mulitple 5G bands, though it does suggest the "fall" launch is nearing.

We know what the rear of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will look like after Google revealed their design during I/O, but some specifications are still unknown, as well as the actual date they will launch. It is said the Pixel 7 will have a screen size between 6.2-inches and 6.4-inches, while the 7 Pro is said to have a screen size of 6.7-inches or 6.8-inches.

It is confirmed both devices will run on the Tensor 2 chip and we know from the images that the Pixel 7 will offer a dual rear camera, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a triple rear camera. Rumours claim the Google Pixel 7 devices will be available from 13 October, though nothing is confirmed as yet.

For now, you can read our Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro rumour round up.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.