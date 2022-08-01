Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could launch 6 October

(Pocket-lint) - Google revealed the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during Google I/O and told us the devices were coming later this year in the "fall".

The company got ahead of leaks by showing off the rear design of the devices, and it also confirmed it was working on a second-generation Tensor chip, but that was pretty much all that was said for sure.

Despite being several months on from Google I/O, there is still no official confirmation as to when the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will launch. Most rumours suggest October, and Jon Prosser - who has a so-so track record - has now claimed the devices will launch on 6 October, likely making them available on 13 October.

According to Prosser on FrontPageTech, the information comes from "very reputable sources" and it is said the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available to pre-order from 6 October, suggesting the launch event will also take place on that date.

Nothing else was revealed about the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, and Google has yet to confirm the date officially. It would fit with previous release dates for Google's Pixel devices though so it's certainly a date to pencil in the diary. In the meantime, you can read all the rumours and official details provided so far on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.