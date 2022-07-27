(Pocket-lint) - Key specifications about the camera hardware on Google's upcoming flagship phones have been revealed after a deep dive into the brand's code.

Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer and seasoned leaker, went to great lengths to uncover the sensor info, which Google obscures in its code for this very reason.

I have obtained info about camera hardware configurations on several upcoming Google Pixel devices. While this isn't as important as Google's software - obviously - it still reveals some interesting changes. Thread pic.twitter.com/sPCcT6WjPa — Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are said to feature Samsung Isocell GN1 50-megapixel sensors as their primary shooter, which is the same sensor used on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The ultra-wide sensor will be remaining the same on the upcoming phones, too, it'll be the 12-megapixel Sony IMX381.

What has changed is the telephoto camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, which will be the Samsung Isocell GM1, instead of the Sony IMX576.

This telephoto module has a 48-megapixel resolution and a 1/2-inch sensor with phase-detection autofocus, Full HD video at up to 120fps and 4K video capabilities.

Essentially equivalent specs to the previous Sony sensor, but maybe by using more sensors from the same company, Google can more easily match the colours.

The new phones will both feature the same selfie sensor, the 11-megapixel Isocell 3J1, which should allow for semi-secure face unlock.

Also found in the code were details about some unannounced mystery phones, one codenamed Lynx and the other suspected to be a foldable device, referenced as P7.

Wojciechowski thinks that the Lynx could be a testbed for new camera tech, but there's also the possibility that we see a new model added to the lineup.

The Lynx has the same GN1 primary but also features an unannounced Sony IMX787 on the rear and IMX712 on the front.

Finally, the foldable is said to feature the same GN1 primary as the rest of the bunch, alongside the auxiliary cameras from the Pixel 6 Pro, and the selfie camera from the Pixel 6.

Of course, there's no guarantee that this info is correct, especially since it was dug out from obscured data, but it's interesting nonetheless.

And as always, with Google phones, we're expecting the magic to come from the software, rather than the hardware.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Chris Hall.