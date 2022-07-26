5 reasons you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6a is finally here and available to order, so it's the perfect time to look into what makes this phone special.

The device comes as a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 6. While it's cheaper, and there are some downgrades when compared to its predecessors, this is still an awesome device.

The Google Pixel 6a comes with some great hardware and cool features, so let's dive in and see what makes this phone stand out.

We can't talk about the Google Pixel 6a and not discuss the way it looks, right? Well, the Pixel 6a comes with a cool two-tone look. The camera bar comes in black, contrasting the rest of the phone's body, and the device comes in three colors: sage, charcoal, and chalk.

The Pixels are well known for the cool photos you can take with them. The Pixel 6a continues the tradition with the same dual-camera set-up we've seen in previous models. While this is less than we've seen in the 6 Pro, for instance, Google has still managed to create an impressive device to take photos with. This is partly due to the available lenses, while the bigger chunk comes from the software-side of the phone.

The Pixel 6a comes with the Magic Eraser which lets you remove items you don't want showing in your pics, making it all blend in perfectly. Also, the Real Tone feature helps you get accurate photos.

The Pixel 6a has the Google Tensor chip under the hood, the same one that powers the more expensive Pixel 6 Pro flagship.

The Tensor chip features advanced on-device AI so all your apps can launch at lightning speed - Chrome pages load fast, and so on.

It's also best-in-class for computational photography, allowing you to take amazing photos and videos.

Another thing that makes the Pixel 6a stand out its the attention to user safety. First of all, the Titan M2 chip and Google Tensor security core allow Pixel to better protect your data, making the phone more resilient to any type of attacks.

The phone features a fingerprint sensor under the screen, offering you a reliable way to unlock the device and ensure no one else can get in.

The Pixel 6a also features IP67 protection so you won't have to bury it in rice when the rain catches you off-guard.

With all the apps and cool things phones can do for us nowadays, it's become a real struggle to have your battery last for a full day. Thankfully, the Pixel 6a's battery can keep you running for a full day. The Adaptive Battery feature allows you to save power on the apps you rarely use, redirecting the energy towards those you actually do.

Plus, when you do plug in your phone, even a few minutes matter. You'll get enough juice to last you a few hours by the time you've finished getting all your essentials and putting on your shoes.

