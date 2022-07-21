Get free Pixel Buds A-Series with Pixel 6a order

(Pocket-lint) - The long-awaited Google Pixel 6a is finally landing, and we're excited to get our hands on it sooner rather than later.

Even better for everyone who's been looking forward to this is that we have an excellent gift for everyone who's going to order the Pixel 6a.

For a limited period, between 21st July and 1st August, those who purchase the new Google Pixel 6a will get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series!

While this is a fantastic offer, we do have to tell you all about the restrictions. First of all, this offer is only available for buyers 18 and older, and you'll need to provide a UK delivery address.

The purchase must also be made via the Google Store UK, so make sure you purchase through the right store. There's no way to transfer the offer or swap it for cash.

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are super stylish and versatile, providing you with a comfortable way to listen to music wherever you go, even when you work out.

The buds feature a custom-designed 12mm dynamic speaker driver and a spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction and spatial awareness. The Pixel Buds A-Series also have dual beamforming microphones.

The battery life is pretty great, too, with 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time. The case also holds enough energy to power up your earbuds for about 24 hours of listening time or up to 12 hours of talk time. A simple 15-minute charge of the earbuds in the charging case will allow you to use them for up to 3 hours.

The Pixel Buds A-series can be used to power up the Google Assistant, which is pretty neat. They also come with IR proximity sensors, which help the buds automatically detect when you're wearing them to play and pause music.

Another notable feature is the passive noise reduction. This, however, may be disappointing to some.

To make these earbuds cheaper than the Pixel Buds Pro, the company has forgone the active noise cancellation feature, something that's found in most earbuds and headphones these days. On the other hand, these buds are £99.99, but you get them for free so we won't look a gift horse in the mouth.

As mentioned, the free Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds come as a gift to those who order the new Pixel 6a. This one is a pretty awesome 6.1-inch budget-friendly phone that brings in great specs for a smaller than usual price.

The same two-tone look we found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro is extended into the 6a model, with the camera bar on the back coming in black. Talking of cameras, the Pixel 6a features two of them on the back, one dual pixel wide 12.2-megapixel, and one ultrawide 12-megapixel.

The phone features a Google Tensor processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. The battery will last you for a full day, but you can extend that lifespan to three days if you use the Extreme Battery Saver feature.

The Pixel 6a is £399 and comes in three colors: Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

If you've been looking forward to getting the Pixel 6a, make sure to make your purchase before 1st August to get the free earbuds with your order!