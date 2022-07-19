Here is when your phone will get Android 13.

The next major software update to Google's Android mobile operating system is officially rolling out. It began with Google's own Pixel phones in August. But the official release of Android 13 for devices from some manufacturers won't happen until next year. If you're confused about this, no worries. Pocket-lint has made it easy for you to understand.

Check below for your phone brand. If it is listed, you can run some form of Android 13 - whether it's a beta or the new official release.

When will Android 13 be available?

On 15 August 2022, the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 devices got Android 13 as a free over-the-air software update.

"This month, all supported Pixel devices running Android 12 will receive the Android 13 software update, which begins rolling out for most users today. The rollout will continue over the next few weeks depending on the carrier. Users will receive a notification once the OTA becomes available for their device", a Google support page for Android 13 reads. "Check your Android version and update to receive the latest software."

Android 13 will eventually be available for most newer Android phones and the latest and upcoming Android phones. The software update is expected to arrive later this year for devices from other manufacturers including Asus, HMD, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Now is the time to figure out what exact phone you have to see if it'll be supported.

When will your phone get Android 13?

As soon as the most popular Android phone makers announce when they plan to support and roll out Android 13 to their handsets, Pocket-lint will update this page with the latest information available.

Asus

The Asus Zenfone 9 will be the first to receive the Android 13 update, which will be rolling out in December 2022. The Zenfone 8 series will follow, starting from January 2023

The Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro, 6D and 6D Ultimate will all be getting updated in Q1 of 2023.

The ROG Phone 5 and 5S series are expected to get the update in the second quarter of 2023.

Asus has noted that the timeline may vary depending on your region.

Google Pixel phones

On 5 August 2022, newer Pixel phones received the official release of Android 13. But the Pixel 3 series and earlier are all getting the short stick. (The public beta was also only available for the Pixel 4 and newer.)

Pixel 4 (XL)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

HMD (Nokia)

Nokia mobile has officially confirmed Android 13 compatibility with five of its smartphones: The Nokia XR20 5G, G50 5G, G11 Plus, X20 5G and X10 5G.

Of these five, three have received the official build so far: the X20 5G, XR20 5G and X10 G5. As always, these updates are rolling out gradually, so if it's not live in your region just yet, chances are that it's coming soon.

As for other models, we haven't heard any news about the update, but the confirmed phones should be getting the update imminently. And we're expecting plenty of other Nokia phones to join in on the fun, too.

Motorola

Sometime later this year in 2022, Google said Android 13 will come to your favourite devices from Motorola.

In August, Motorola revealed the list of phones that will be receiving the update. Unfortunately, we're still not sure when exactly the update will arrive.

Here are the supported devices:

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Moto G Stylus 5G 202

Moto G 5G 2022

Moto G82 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G42

Moto G32

OnePlus phones

OnePlus' OxygenOS 13 skin, based on Android 13, has been in open beta for a while, but it's finally rolling out as a stable release.

Here are the phones that have received the update so far. As usual, these updates are rolling out in stages:

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 8 series

We're unsure of the exact dates, but we also know that it'll be coming to:

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

Oppo phones

Oppo's ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, has been rolled out faster than any other version in its operating system’s history. It's available on 33 smartphone models globally including the Find series and most of the Reno 8, Reno 6 and Reno 7 models.

In the first half of 2023, ColorOS 13 will land on the Oppo Pad Air, F19 series, A77, A57, A55, A53s and more. You can see the full update plan here.

Realme phones

Realme has released the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update for the Realme 9i 5G and Realme 9 Pro in India. A broader rollout began in late December 2022.

The brand also announced an open beta program for the X7 Max in India, so we might expect that to be next to get a stable version.

Samsung

Samsung released One UI 5.0, based on Android 13, on October 25 2022 for the Galaxy S22 series. Updates are currently rolling out to the Galaxy A52, A52s and M62 models.

The brand has also announced its launch schedule for other devices. Here's what that looks like.

November 2022: Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, S21 series, S20 Series, Note 20, Tab S8 series, Tab S7 and S7+, A53, A33

Z Fold 4, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 4, Z Flip 3, S21 series, S20 Series, Note 20, Tab S8 series, Tab S7 and S7+, A53, A33 December 2022: Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, Tab S7 FE, A51, A42, A32

Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, Tab S7 FE, A51, A42, A32 January 2023: Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, A23, A23, M12

Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active 3, A23, A23, M12 February 2023: Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Some sources report that Samsung is ahead of schedule, and may be able to complete the rollout before 2023.

It's looking like that could indeed be the case. The original Z Flip 5G was scheduled for an update sometime in December, but it began rolling out in November in some regions.

Sony Mobile

Sony isn't always the fastest to update, but this time, things are looking more promising. Five of its smartphones have already received a stable Android 13 update, in most regions:

Xperia 1 III

Xperia 5 III

Xperia Pro-I

Xperia 1 IV

Xperia 5 IV

Some of these updates are rolling out gradually, for example, the Xperia 1 III is still on Android 12 in the US, but has been updated to Android 13 in the UK, Europe and Southeast Asia. We'll update here as we learn more about Sony's update plans.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will be getting a stable release of Android 13 in early 2023. The company has been testing an Android 13 build internally and is expected to release a beta version by mid-December 2022.

Back in August 2022, the brand issued a statement that reads: "In regards to Android 13, this will be launching for Phone 1 users in the first half of 2023. Before releasing, we want to fine-tune the software upgrade with Nothing’s hardware. We will be sure to keep you updated with further information"

Vivo phones

Vivo's Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13, is already available to Vivo X80 Pro users and is rolling out to other Vivo handsets over the coming months.

You can learn more about what features Funtouch OS 13 offers here.

Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi has been testing its Android 13-based MIUI 14 internally, and it's likely to be rolled out to a number of different models across its own name-brand phones as well as Redmi and Poco models. This is expected to launch in November or December 2022. The supported devices will purportedly include:

Xiaomi 12S series phones

Xiaomi 12 series

Xiaomi 11T and Mi 11 series

Redmi K40, K30 series

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 10 series

Were you in the Android 13 beta?

If you were in the Android 13 beta, you will get the final Android 13 release and can remain enrolled to receive beta updates for upcoming Feature Drops.

Want to know more?

