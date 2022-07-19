When is Android 13 coming to my phone?

(Pocket-lint) - Android 13 is already out as a public beta, which means anyone with an eligible device can test the next major software update to Google's Android mobile operating system.
Google previewed the update and all its new features at I/O 2022 in May, but the official release of Android 13 for Pixel phones and other devices likely won't happen until August. If you're confused about this, no worries. Pocket-lint has made it easy for you to understand. Check below for your phone brand. If it is listed, you can run some form of Android 13 - whether it's the current beta or the upcoming stable release.
When will Android 13 be available?
Android 13 will begin to roll out first to eligible Google Pixel devices later this summer or in early autumn, according to Google's own timeline. It released the Android 13 developer preview for developers to test in February, and then it began beta releases in the spring. It now hopes to reach platform stability this summer, which means a final rollout for all eligible devices should begin in August or September 2022.
Android 13 will eventually be available for most newer Android phones and the latest and upcoming Android phones. Now is the time to figure out what exact phone you have to see if it'll be supported.
When will your phone get Android 13?
As soon as the most popular Android phone makers announce when they plan to support and roll out Android 13 to their handsets, Pocket-lint will update this page with the latest information available.
Google Pixel phones
- Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G
Only newer Pixel will be eligible for the stable release of Android 13, with the Pixel 3 series and earlier all getting the short stick. The current public beta is available for the Pixel 4 and newer.
OnePlus phones
The current Android 13 public beta is also available on a few non-Google phones, like the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus hasn't said when it will support the stable release.
Oppo phones
The current Android 13 public beta is available for Oppo Find X5 Pro. Oppo hasn't said when it will support the stable release.
Realme phones
The current Android 13 public beta is available for Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme hasn't said when it will support the stable release.
Is that it?
Google has said it will extend support for the Android 13 public beta to other phone brands, but manufacturers don't have to participate. Samsung will reportedly launch its own Android 13 One UI 5.0 beta program in late July 2022, with support for the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold series, and Galaxy Z Flip series.
Read more: Best Samsung phones in 2022: Which model is right for you?
How to get the Android 13 public beta
Pocket-lint has an in-depth tutorial here that details how to get the beta running on your Android phone..
Want to know more?
For more about Android 13, including all the new features it will introduce, see Pocket-lint's play with the current betas.