Here's the Google Pixel 6a in all its glory

(Pocket-lint) - Google announced the Pixel 6a during its I/O developer conference in May, but the device isn't available to buy yet. While we know plenty about it, and we've seen a few official photos, a well-known leaker has now revealed the Pixel 6a in all its glory.

Evan Blass - more commonly known as @evleaks - has posted the Google Pixel 6a in all its glory on Twitter. The device has been shown off from every angle, every colour and there are even marketing images to feast your eyes on.

The Google Pixel 6a will feature a similar design to the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, offering a strip on the back that spans the width of the phone for the camera housing. It will come in three colours, black/grey, white/cream and green and it will have a IP67 rating against water and dust.

@evleaks

There is a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display with a punch hole front camera at the top of the screen in the middle, and it offers an under-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, there is a dual camera with a 12.2-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6a runs on Google's Tensor chip with 6GB of RAM and it has a 4306mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The Google Pixel 6a will be available to pre-order from 21 July, hitting stores on 28 July. It will start at $449 in the US and £399 in the UK.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.