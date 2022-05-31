Google may be planning a high-end mystery phone

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro handsets, and there have been plenty of rumours about its upcoming foldable, but now, it seems something else is in the works.

9to5Google has found evidence of an additional Pixel device which features a high-end display.

The team over there have been digging through the publicly available code that comes from the Android Open Source Project.

In this code, Google uses codenames for its unreleased devices. C10 and P10 refer to Cheetah and Panther, the codenames for the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7.

There are also references to two additional feline codenames: Felix and Lynx. These are expected to be the Pixel 7a and possibly the foldable Pixel.

If that wasn't enough, the code is preparing to support the display of a completely different device, codenamed G10.

This is currently no furry critter codename attached to this, and the upcoming phone is something of a mystery.

So far, it sounds like it will be powered by a Tensor chip, and therefore is likely to be in the Pixel series.

It will be capable of 120Hz refresh rates, just like the Pixel 6 Pro, and the 1440x3210 resolution and 71x155mm size match the 6 Pro, too.

This means the G10 can't refer to the upcoming Pixel tablet and will be a pocketable device.

So, while we don't know much at present, it's interesting to see. Maybe Google will follow in Apple's footsteps and release a Pro Max model, for now though, it looks like we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Luke Baker.