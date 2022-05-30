Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro display specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - Google revealed several details about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during its I/O developer conference in the middle of May, but it didn't tell us all the specs.

We know what the devices will look like from the back - refined versions of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro - and we know how the internal hardware will improve on the Tensor chip, but we don't know details about the displays, what the front of the handsets look like, or things like RAM and storage.

A report from 9to5Google has detailed what we can expect from the displays of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro though. According to the report, which comes from finding details in the code of the Android Open Source Project, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will feature the same displays as their predecessors with a few tweaks.

The Pixel 7 will apparently offer a 2400 x 1080 display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 3120 x 1440 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both are said to be Samsung panels and the same as what the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro offer.

It's said the Pixel 7's display will be 1mm narrower and 2mm shorter than the Pixel 6 though, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to get a native 1080p mode. It's thought this mode will be used to allow battery conservation, rendering everything at 1080p and enabling the panel to upscale content to 1440p.

For now, the display specs for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro aren't official, but you can read everything we know so far about the handsets in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.