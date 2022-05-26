Google folding Pixel delayed, again

(Pocket-lint) - Google has long been rumoured to be working on a folding Pixel smartphone. The device was initially expected to launch at the end of 2021, before rumours then claimed it was being pushed to Q4 of 2022.

It's bad news for those waiting for the foldable Pixel though because the latest report suggests it's been delayed, again.

According to South Korean site The Elec, Google has postponed the launch of the folding Pixel. The site claimed "people familiar with the matter said the postponement likely comes down to the product not being as complete as Google wishes."

When - or if - it launches, the folding Pixel is expected to take a similar approach to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, offering a bookstyle design with a vertical fold. Samsung Display is expected to provide the panel and it is said to have a 7.57-inch main display with a 5.78-inch cover display.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 26 May 2022

The folding Pixel is rumoured to run on Google's in-house Tensor chip and it is thought to have the same camera setup as the Pixel 5. Other rumours suggest the display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and there will be 12GB of RAM. None of that matters if it's not coming this year though.

You can read all of the rumours surrounding the folding Pixel phone in our separate feature, but it looks like we better not get too excited just yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.