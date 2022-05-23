Google Pixel 6a unboxing video leaks early

(Pocket-lint) - The Google Pixel 6a was announced during the company's I/O developer conference on 11 May but it won't be available to buy until the end of July.

We already know what the device will look like and what specifications it offers, but an unboxing video from Google France leaked early gives us some extra insight into the mid-range phone.

Unsurprisingly, the video has now been made private, though TechDroider captured some screenshots of the three-minute hands on, which you can see in the embedded tweet below. The video detailed the specifications of the Google Pixel 6a, and showed off the in-display fingerprint sensor, which some have claimed appears speedier than the Google Pixel 6.

There is no power plug in the Pixel 6a's box, so that's worth remembering, but you'll get a USB-C cable and a USB-C to A adapter, as well as a quick start guide, SIM ejector and warranty and regulatory papers.

The Google Pixel 6a comes with a 6.1-inch display offering a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. There's a dual camera on the back comprised of a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

You can read all about the Google Pixel 6a in our separate feature. We also have a feature on how it compares to the flagship Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Pre-orders of the Pixel 6a start on 21 July 2022.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 23 May 2022

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.