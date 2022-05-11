Google showcases Pixel 7 and 7 Pro design, confirms Tensor 2

(Pocket-lint) - Google sprang another surprise at its I/O conference by giving a solid peek at the previously-rumoured Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones.

It confirmed that the phones are headed to a release date this autumn, and the images it unveiled are more than comprehensive enough to go on.

The distinctive camera strip that graced the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro returns for 2022, although this time it's made of solid Aluminium compared to the older glass version.

This leaves the camera units as cutouts from the strip and has an even more futuristic aspect to it, if you're asking us.

Alongside the imagery, Google confirmed that the phones will run on its next version of Tensor, meaning they'll again work on its own chipset.

Since Tensor is the heart of so many of the Pixel line's excellent photography chops and more, this will be a boon to Google's users or anyone looking to upgrade to a new Pixel. Both phones will also ship with Android 13.

More detail is thin on the ground for now, though - the Pixel 6A was the real star of Google's show from a phone perspective, and will be out far more imminently. We'll have to wait until later in 2023 to find out more about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.