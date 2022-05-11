Google announces smaller Pixel 6a

(Pocket-lint) - While the big focus of Google I/O 2022 is software and developer news, the company couldn't let the opening keynote go without announcing some new hardware too.

The big news is we're finally getting a Pixel 6a, which means all that Pixel 6 goodness, but in a smaller, more affordable package.

The newest member of the Pixel family has that same recognisable camera strip across the back, and in similar colours schemes: dual tone black, white and green variants. Plus, its frame is made from recycled aluminium.

A big part of the appeal will be the price. In the US, it comes in at just $449 and has the Google Tensor chipset that came in the original Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

There's a dual camera system on the back, made up of a 12.2-megapixel primary and 12-megapixel ultrawide, and they'll be capable of all the same advanced features found in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

That means features powered by the machine learning element of the Tensor processor are included, like night mode for easy low light shots and Magic Eraser for removing unwanted items from the photos.

It'll also take advantage of Real Tone - for accurate skin tones whatever your ethnicity - and Face Unblur, to stop bad selfies. And those selfies are taken with an 8-megapixel front facing camera.

With its 6.1-inch display, it'll be slightly smaller than either of the other two current Pixels, and features a 60Hz panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 over the top.

Spec-wise, it has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4306mAh battery which Google says will last more than 24 hours.

The phone will come loaded with the latest version of Android 12, and with the promise that you'll get a minimum of five years of security patches.

Pixel 6a will be available to pre-order from 21 July, and available to buy from 28 July.

Writing by Cam Bunton.