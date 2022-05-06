Google Pixel 7 Pro design shown in case leak

(Pocket-lint) - We likely have a while before Google unveils its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones - after all, it's still to launch the much-rumoured Pixel 6a first. However, that hasn't stopped a case company from making mock-up renders of the forthcoming Pro version inside one of its future products.

Leaked images show the alleged Google handset coming with a curved front screen, horizontal camera module - similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, albeit redesigned a touch - and no 3.5mm audio output.

The lens setup on the rear does look a touch different, which matches a few former rumours, although much of the rest of the design is very familiar.

The images were posted by TechGoing, which points out the front of the phone doesn't have a hole-punch cutout. However, that doesn't mean it'll come with an under-display camera, more that the case company simply forgot.

Other leaked specifications for the Google Pixel 7 Pro suggest that the 2022 model will come with either a 6.7- or 6.8-inch OLED display. It'll also be powered by a next-gen version of Google's own Tensor silicon.

The rumours claim it'll have up to 12GB of RAM too, as well as a 512GB storage option.

We doubt we'll hear anything on it during Google I/O next week, but it's worth checking out our coverage for other big Google announcements.

Writing by Rik Henderson.