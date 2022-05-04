(Pocket-lint) - We're getting closer and closer to some sort of official reveal or at least confirmation from Google that it's working on a folding phone, if the leakers and industry analysts are to be believed.

It's something that's reportedly been in the pipeline for a very long time, but the latest intelligence suggests that the phone might not look too radical when it does arrive.

Ross Young, a seasoned industry source, has claimed that the phone will have a similar size of display when it's open to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung's own upcoming revision to its biggest folding phone.

Z Fold 4 and Google foldable will have similar sized foldable displays, but the Google cover display will be quite a bit smaller at 5.8". This should mean it will have a wider aspect ratio than the Samsung 6.19" Fold 4. Hear more at our conference next week. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 4 May 2022

The fact it'll have a smaller cover display, as Young indicates, suggest that while the overall size of the internal displays might be similar, the ratio they're arranged in might differ. That's good news for fans of variety in the market.

It's also good because while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an excellent and refined folding phone, some will find that it's also a very narrow one when it's in its folded-up mode, so a squatter, wider phone could well go down well.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.