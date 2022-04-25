(Pocket-lint) - Google's flagship phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, have unfortunately been prone to a number of bugs as of late.

Thankfully, Google has been hard at work, pushing out updates that keep things running smoothly.

The latest bug, reported by Pixel users on Reddit, sees the Google Messages app causing the camera to constantly run in the background.

As you might imagine, having the camera on all the time causes the phone to heat up significantly, and it also drains your battery quite quickly.

If you're experiencing these issues, the good news is that there are some easy workarounds, despite the annoyance that it's happening in the first place.

Firstly, you can just close down, the Messages app, but you'll have to do that after every time you respond to a message - or expect a toasty phone with a dead battery.

A better solution is removing camera permissions from the Messages app, which should prevent the bug from occurring. The obvious caveat being that you won't be able to take photos within Messages.

You won't need these workarounds for long, though, as The Verge reports that the issue has been identified by Google and a fix has already begun rolling out.

So, keep an eye out for app updates, and fingers crossed it'll be plain sailing from here on out.

Writing by Luke Baker.