Google Pixel 6a specs leak with new information

(Pocket-lint) - Google is highly expected to announce the Pixel 6a during its I/O developer conference in May, especially after the device recently appeared on the FCC certification site.

Besides that though, there have been multiple rumours surrounding the Pixel 6a over the last couple of months and the latest comes from a pretty reliable tipster revealing key specifications.

Leaker Yogesh Brar tweeted a spec list for the Pixel 6a, which includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4800mAh battery with 30W fast charging, the Google Tensor chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

Brar also claimed we would see a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage and he said there would be a dual camera on the rear comprised of a 12.2-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera.

Google Pixel 6a

(rumoured)



•6.2" Full HD+ OLED panel, 90Hz

•Tensor GS101 SoC

•6GB/8GB RAM

•128GB Storage

•Rear Cam- 12.2MP (IMX363) + 12MP (IMX386) (UW)

•Front Cam- 8MP(IMX355)

•Android 12

•4,800mAh battery, 30W Charging

•in-display fingerprint — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 13, 2022

Lastly, it's claimed the Pixel 6a will have an 8-megapixel front camera and run on Android 12.

A lot of what Brar says supports previous claims, though the battery information is new and the camera information contradicts the idea that the Pixel 6a will have the same camera setup as the Pixel 5a 5G. It has previously been reported that a 12.2-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra wide camera would be present on the Pixel 6a though.

For now, nothing is official. Google I/O kicks off on 11 May 2022 so there isn't too much longer to wait if Google does announce the mid-range device there. For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 6a in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.