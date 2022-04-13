(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 6a has been rumoured for some time now, with most reports suggesting it will launch in May during Google's I/O. That's now backed up by evidence of a new Pixel device passing through the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database, as first spotted by Droid Life.

Keep in mind last year’s $499 Pixel 5a popped up at the FCC before its launch a month later. It succeeded the Pixel 4a. But Google’s original A-series budget phones were the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. These each shipped around the same time as the company’s I/O conference in May, kicking off a mid-year release cycle for the Pixel phone range. So it's no surprise that the Pixel 6a is surfacing now, with Google’s virtual I/O 2022 conference set to begin on 12 May 2022. The Google Pixel 6a also recently appeared on Geekbench alongside the Pixel 6.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Pixel 6a will run on Android 12 - suggesting it will appear earlier than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are expected to be the first devices running Android 13. The listing also shows the Pixel 6a sporting 6GB of RAM, which past rumours have claimed. The tests even show the Pixel 6a doing better than the Pixel 6 in both the single-core and multi-core tests, indicating it will be as powerful as its flagship brother. The upcoming phone is further expected to feature a design modeled after the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 6a in our separate feature.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.