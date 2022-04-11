(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 6a has been rumoured for some time now, with most reports suggesting it will launch in May during Google's I/O developer conference.

Many of the rumours have claimed the mid-range device would run on the same hardware as the flagship Pixel 6, with Google's Tensor chip under the hood and the most recent leak supports this.

The Google Pixel 6a has appeared on Geekbench alongside the Pixel 6 and the tests see the Pixel 6a doing better in both the single-core and multi-core tests, suggesting it will be as powerful as its flagship brother.

According to the Geekbench listing, the Pixel 6a would run on Android 12 - suggesting it will appear earlier than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which are expected to be the first devices running Android 13. The listing also shows the Pixel 6a sporting 6GB of RAM, which past rumours have suggested.

Not much else is given away by the Geekbench listing, though previous speculation has said the Pixel 6a will come with a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display and a design similar to the Pixel 6. It is though it will have the same camera specifications as the Pixel 5a 5G, which is the main area it is expected to differ from the Pixel 6.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 6a in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.