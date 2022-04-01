Google Pixel 6a packaging leaks, suggests launch imminent

(Pocket-lint) - Google has long been rumoured to be working on a mid-range model of the Pixel 6 smartphone in the Pixel 6a and now its packaging appears to have leaked, suggesting a launch is imminent.

The packaging, which was revealed by Techxine, only shows the top of the box so none of the previously reported specfications for the device are confirmed. The Pixel 6a name is confirmed though, as well as a design very similar to the Pixel 6.

Like the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a is shown to have a camera housing on the rear that spans the width of the device. There is a dual camera and a flash within the housing and the device is shown in black only with no two tone rear like the Pixel 6 devices have.

Techxine claims its sources have said the Pixel 6a will offer a 12.2-megapixel main camera sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. Previous reports have said it would offer the same as the Pixel 5a though, which is a 12-megapixel main sensor and 16-megapixel ultra wide sensor.

Other rumours have suggested the Pixel 6a will run on the Google Tensor chip and come with a 5000mAh battery. It is also said to have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display.

For now, an official launch date for the Google Pixel 6a is unconfirmed, though it's been suggested that it will appear at Google I/O, which takes place in May. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Pixel 6a in our separate round up feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.