Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro display sizes leak

(Pocket-lint) - Google isn't expected to reveal the Pixel 7 and PIxel 7 Pro until later this year, but there have already been a number of rumours surrounding the devices, with the latest suggesting what we can expect in terms of display sizes.

Display analyst Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) tweeted claiming the Google Pixel 7 will see a size reduction, dropping from a 6.4-inch screen like the Pixel 6 offered, to a 6.3-inch screen. Young said the Pixel 7 Pro would retain the 6.7-inch display we saw on the Pixel 6 Pro though.

Hearing that the Pixel 7 will shrink from 6.4" to 6.3". Pixel 7 Pro will remain 6.7". Panel shipments to start 1 month earlier this year, from May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 15, 2022

The tweet also indicated that the display panels would be shipping from May 2022, which is said to be one month earlier than the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro panels. It's not clear if that would mean the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will launch earlier however.

Young's tweet didn't offer any more details on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, though we've previously seen renders appear of the two devices, as well as several specs.

It's been claimed the design will remain largely the same but the camera housing will wrap more into the frame. Rumours also suggest the devices will run on a second generation Google Tensor chip.

For now, nothing is official, nor will it be for several months. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro in our separate feature though.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.