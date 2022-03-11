Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Google will issue air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Unsplash (Max Kukurudziak) Google will issue air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine

- Based on Google’s earthquake alert system

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that Android users in Ukraine will receive nearby air raid alerts on their phones before attacks happen.

In a blog post, the company said it’s working with the Ukrainian government on an alert system for Android users in the country.

XDA-Developers first spotted the feature.

"Tragically, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on airstrike alerts to try to get to safety", Google explained in the blog post. "At the request, and with the help, of the government of Ukraine, we've started rolling out a rapid Air Raid Alerts system for Android phones in Ukraine. This work is supplemental to the country's existing air raid alert systems".

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

Google said the alerts are based on existing alerts already being sent by the Ukrainian government. The entire effort is adapted from a system built for issuing warnings about earthquakes, according to Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android. The new alerts system began rolling out on 10 March and will extend to all Android phones in Ukraine.

The company didn't say users would have to opt-in or enable the airstrike alert feature, so the system appears to be automatic. 

In addition to the new alert system, Google reiterated in its blog post its latest moves in Russia, including pausing all ad sales and removing Russian state-funded media apps from Google Play Store in Europe. It also detailed other new measures it's taken, like waiving international calling fees from Ukraine and from the US to Ukraine on Google Fi.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Google will issue air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine
Google will issue air raid alerts to Android users in Ukraine By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Apple's Cinematic mode?
What is Apple's Cinematic mode? By Alex Allegro ·
This is your best look yet at the Sony Xperia 1 IV
This is your best look yet at the Sony Xperia 1 IV By Cam Bunton ·