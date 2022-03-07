Google Pixel 6a specs listed on Geekbench

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours have been in full swing surrounding Google's upcoming phone, the affordable Pixel 6a, and now it looks like it could be right around the corner.

The eagle-eyed team at MySmartPrice have spotted a Geekbench listing that reveals some key components as well as giving us a look at the performance.

The listing reveals that the new device is still powered by Google's Tensor chipset, just like the Pixel 6 phones.

It shows two Arm Cortex-X1 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, two Arm Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.25GHz and four power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

The listing also shows 6GB of RAM and, as expected, Android 12 as standard.

The Pixel 6a scored 1050 points in the single-core test and 2833 in the multi-core test. Interestingly, these scores are similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, hinting that the Pixel 6a could punch way above its expected price point.

For further information, we'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can check out our roundup of Pixel 6a rumours here.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

At the moment, it looks like we'll get some more information on the upcoming phone at Google I/O that usually takes place in May.

If the Geekbench listing is anything to go by, it seems like the phone is almost ready for the mainstream.

Writing by Luke Baker.