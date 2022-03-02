(Pocket-lint) - Google could soon unveil its much-rumoured Pixel 6a smartphone and first branded smartwatch - thought to be the Pixel Watch. Listings for both have appeared in a US carrier's inventory system.

Google's Pixel Watch has appeared under the codename Rohan, according to an inside source.

They told Android Police that the network's database details that the device will be available in gray, black and gold colours. It'll also come with 32GB of internal storage, they revealed.

Considering the unnamed carrier doesn't sell non-cellular smartwatches, it would be a safe bet that the Pixel Watch will have mobile connectivity too.

The Google Pixel 6a is allegedly listed under the codename Bluejay. It will also be available in three colours, it is claimed - black, white and green. They will each come with 128GB of internal storage.

That's all the information detailed so far, but it matches at least one previous rumour - that the Pixel 6a could be available from May.

Considering Google I/O is generally around that time, it would be safe to assume that both devices will be launched at the company's annual developers conference.

In the case of the Pixel Watch, it'll also put to bed a swathe of rumours and speculation that have dated back years.

Writing by Rik Henderson.