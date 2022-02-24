Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: What's the story so far?

(Pocket-lint) - Google's next flagship smartphones aren't expected for a little while yet, though there have already been a number of rumours speculating about what they might offer when they arrive.

We are rounding up what we want to see from the successors to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, along with what any rumours are suggesting. The devices are claimed to be codenamed Cheetah (Pixel 7) and Panther (Pixel 7 Pro). Here is everything we have heard so far.

October 2022

Google will likely announce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October 2022. Of course, nothing is official yet - nor will it be for a while - but October has been Google's month of choice for multiple years on the bounce.

Once it has been revealed, we would expect it to go on sale a couple of weeks later so likely befre the end of October.

The Pixel 6 starts at £599 in the UK, $599 in the US and €649 in Europe, while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at £849 in the UK, $899 in the US and €899 in Europe. It's not yet clear if we can expect the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to fall within the same ballpark.

Pixel 7: 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm

Pixel 7 Pro: 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm

Based on some leaked renders, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro look like they could follow a similar design to their predecessors, but make a couple of small alterations. The camera housing that spans the rear of both devices looks like it is here to stay for 2022, though the renders suggest it will wrap into the frame for the Pixel 7 handsets - something the Samsung Galaxy S22 does.

It's said the Google Pixel 7 will measure 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, with a camera bump of 11.44mm, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to measure 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm, with a camera bump of 11.2mm.

The renders also suggest the Pixel 7 will continue to sport a flat display, while the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to retain the slightly curved edges offered on the Pixel 6 Pro. Both devices have a centralised punch hole camera at the top of their displays in the renders, and both are expected to have under-display fingerprint sensors.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are both IP68 water and dust resistant so it is expected that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro would also be.

Pixel 7: 6.2-6.4-inches, Full HD+, 120Hz?

Pixel 7 Pro: 6.7/6.8-inch, Quad HD+, 1-120Hz?

According to the rumours, the Pixel 7 is reported to have a screen size between 6.2-inches and 6.4-inches, while the Pixel 7 Pro is said to have a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch screen. This is pretty much in line with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so there could be minimal changes in this department.

The Pixel 6 had a Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6 Pro had a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.

It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Pixel 7 jump up to 120Hz and the Pixel 7 Pro offer a lower refresh rate of 1Hz, like competitors, though for now, there's no detail in the leaks on this front. HDR support is expected though.

Pixel 7: Google Tensor 2.0, up to 512GB, 8GB RAM, 5000mAh?

Pixel 7 Pro: Google Tensor 2.0, 12GB RAM

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both run on the Google Tensor chip, moving away from Qualcomm processors. It's been rumoured that Google is working on a second generation of the Tensor chip, which is codenamed Tensor 2.0 and it's claimed the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could run on it, which makes sense.

It's claimed the Tensor 2.0 chip could feature a Samsung Exynos Modem 5300 inside, though currently Samsung doesn't have a released modem called this.

Reports have suggested the Pixel 7 could come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. None of these are expected to have microSD. The 512GB storage option would be new for the Pixel 7 as the Pixel 6 only goes up to 256GB, though these are just rumours for now.

In terms of RAM, we'd expect to see at least 8GB on the Pixel 7 and 12GB on the Pixel 7 Pro, as their predecessors.

Rumours suggest the standard Pixel 7 could offer a 5000mAh battery, which is what the Pixel 6 Pro currently offers. It's not an unreasonable suggestion by any stretch of the imagination, but it's not confirmed yet either.

Pixel 7: Dual rear (50MP+50MP), 8MP front

Pixel 7 Pro: Triple rear (main ultra wide, telephoto)

It's been suggested that the Google Pixel 7 could offer a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra wide camera, paired with an 8-megapixel front camera. If true, it would see the improvements seemingly focused on the ultra wide lens compared to the Pixel 6.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro meanwhile is simply rumoured to have main, ultra wide and telephoto lenses, but no specifics have appeared in leaks as yet. It wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar load out to the Pixel 6 Pro with perhaps some extra features rather than a huge change in hardware.

It's probably worth mentioning that Google patented a under-display camera in August 2021, though while this doesn't guarantee the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro will offer the technology, it's a possibility for the Pro model at least.

Here's what the rumours have suggested so far for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

OnLeaks and SmartPrix revealed some renders of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, along with some expected specifications.

According to 9to5Google, who dug into the Android 13 developer preview and spoke to "trusted" sources, Google has a second-generation Tensor chip in the works called Tensor 2.0.

LetsGoDigital spotted a patent for under-display camera technology, filed by Google.

