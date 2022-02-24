(Pocket-lint) - A reliable leaker has revealed what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like via a series of leaked 3D renders.
OnLeaks, as first reported by SmartPrix, shared the images. They show the upcoming device has three cameras on the back. They're likely a wide-angle camera, periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. On the front of the yet-to-be-announced handset, there is a hole-punch selfie camera above what's thought to be an OLED display.
As SmartPrix noted, the phone is similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, even retaining the same curved edges. But the Pixel 7 Pro is shorter lengthwise and wider and thicker at 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm.
For reference, the Pixel 6 Pro has dimensions of 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm. In our review of that device when it released last year, we said it has an outstanding camera system, and that it's a confident step forward for Google, which is offering a phone that's more ambitious and more competitive but still priced to appeal.
The Pixel 6 Pro's successor is likely the Pixel 7 Pro, but it isn't expected to be unveiled until autumn - when Google typically releases new phones.
If Google releases a Pixel 6a this year, it will probably debut a bit earlier.