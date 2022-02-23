(Pocket-lint) - Google pushed out a software update to the Pixel 6and Pixel 6 Pro in February that - according to numerous reports as well as user feedback on Twitter and Reddit - included a nasty bug that caused the Wi-Fi to switch off. Some people even reported seeing an issue with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth - when one is enabled, the other turns off. Well, Google has promised a fix is coming soon.

In response to a user on Reddit, Google acknowledged a problem with the February update causing Wi-Fi connectivity issues and said it developed a solution set to arrive in a March software update.

"After some investigation, we identified the root cause and determined that it impacts a very small number of devices", said the official Google account via Reddit on 22 February 2022. "Of course, we realize this is a poor experience and immediately developed a software fix that will be available in the next Google Pixel Update, rolling out in March.

Google releases a free software update every month for its Pixel phones, and it supports the devices for at least five years. Pixel updates include Pixel security updates and may also include feature drops and other software updates. They also get full platform updates (the latest being Android 12). To update the software on your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in March, follow these steps:

Most system updates and security patches happen automatically. To check if an update is available:

Open your device’s Settings app.

Tap Security > Check for an update: To check if a security update is available, tap Google Security checkup.

Follow any on-screen steps.

Your system will report back as being up to date, or with an update pending.

Once an update is downloaded, you may receive a notification to reboot your phone.

As long as your Pixel is on and connected to Wi-Fi, it will automatically download and install the update and then prompt you to reboot to apply it.

Didn't work for you? Some Pixel devices may hide the software update menu under: Settings > System > Advanced > System update > Check for update. See Google's support page for more help.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.