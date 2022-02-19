(Pocket-lint) - Details about Google's next-generation flagship phone series - which is thought to consist of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro - has leaked online.

According to 9to5Google, which dug into the recent Android 13 developer preview and spoke to "trusted" sources, has claimed that Google has a second-generation Tensor chip in the works. Often referred to as Tensor 2.0 by the media, it has an internal codename of "cloudripper" and is expected to land with model number GS201. It also reportedly has an unreleased Samsung modem onboard.

The Tensor 2.0 could have an Exynos Modem 5300 stuffed inside, the report said. But Samsung hasn’t launched a modem by that name as of right now, so that's why it's considered unreleased.

Keep in mind the first Tensor chipset had the Samsung Exynos Modem 5123.

Lastly, 9to5Google discussed Pixel 7 codenames. For a long time, Pixel phones all referred to types of fish, but Google switched to avian codenames with the Pixel 6, which had an "oriole" codename while the Pixel 6 Pro had "raven". The Google Pixel 7 codenames might ditch avian and go the big cat route. The standard and pro models, respectively, could be codenamed "cheetah" and "panther".

Anyway, with processor and codename rumours now swirling about, you can surely expect more information regarding the Google Pixel 7 series to start popping up soon and at a faster clip.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.