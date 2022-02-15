Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Is Google's folding Pixel back on track for a 2022 launch?

(Pocket-lint) - Google has long been rumoured to be working on a folding Pixel, competing with the likes of Samsung and its Galaxy Z Fold 3. It was claimed at the end of 2021 that the device had been put on hold, but the latest report says it is now back on track again. 

The most recent rumour comes from display analyst Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) who tweeted saying the panel production for the foldable Pixel will start in Q3 of 2022 and the device would go on sale in Q4 of 2022.

In replies to the Tweet, Young claimed the device would likely go on sale in October and said the display size is likely to be smaller than that of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, or what is expected for the Z Fold 4.

It's worth keeping in mind that Young previously claimed the folding Pixel would launch in October 2021 alongside the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but then said it was cancelled in November 2021 due to strong market competition.

The folding Pixel has preivously been rumoured to be called the Pixel Notebook and it is expected to run on Google's Tensor chip, which powers the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If Young's information is correct, we'd expect to see plenty of rumours appear over the coming months, but for now, you can read the story so far in our separate Pixel Fold feature.

Britta O'Boyle
