It doesn't feel all that long ago that Google rolled out Android 12, but now the company is now rolling out Android 13, after months of beta-testing the software with developers and public beta users.

What is Android 13?

Android 13 is a major mobile operating system update - that's now gradually rolling out to a number of different phones from most Android smartphone manufacturers. Google first showed a brief look at the software during its opening keynote at Google I/O 2022 in May.

The first early Android 13 release - the developer preview - arrived in February 2022 for developers to test. It was followed by the public beta in April, which allowed anyone to install Android 13 on compatible mobile devices. In August 2022, the official release for Pixel phones arrived, and in the months following we started seeing the software roll out to phones from the likes of Asus, HMD, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

What's new in Android 13?

The TL;DR version

Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android at Google, detailed a long list of changes included in Android 13 on the Android Developer blog. The new features include more theming options and privacy features, new language preferences, and several under-the-hood upgrades. We'll dive deeper into some of the more meaningful changes below, but here is the TL;DR version:

Customise non-Google app icons to match your home screen wallpaper

to match your home screen wallpaper Stream messages from apps including Google Messages directly to a Chromebook This is similar to iMessage on the Mac

including Google Messages directly to a Chromebook Support for spatial audio with head tracking Makes sounds seem like they’re coming from a fixed point in space Works when you move your head while wearing compatible headphones Google doesn't mention which headphones support it beyond Pixel Buds Pro

Set languages on a per-app basis

Redesigned media player that adjusts its look based on what's playing

that adjusts its look based on what's playing Support for Bluetooth Low Energy

Improved multitasking on large-screen devices Drag and drop support for multitasking Better palm rejection when using styluses

New permission to reduce notification spam

New option to restrict which of your photos and videos an app can access

The key features explained

Google

Theming options

Android 13 is bringing dynamic app icons to all apps, not just Google’s. The themed icons feature lets app icons have a colour tint that matches your wallpaper - but app developers need to offer a compatible app icon. This feature is coming first to Pixel devices, but Google said it’s working with other manufacturers to release it more broadly.

Google

Privacy features

Android 13 has new ways it'll handle permissions and security. A new photo picker will let you share photos and videos with an individual app without giving the app permission to see all the photos on your device. Google plans to bring this feature to all phones running Android 11 and up.

Google

New media controls

One of the few visual changes made so far is the new media control, which shows an animated wave during music playback, and also fills the control widget with the album artwork.

Under-the-hood upgrades

There are a lot of changes in Android 13, so far, that are not easily detectable. For example, a new Wi-Fi permission will allow apps to find and connect to Wi-Fi points without requiring location permissions. Google also said it's continuing to develop Project Mainline, its effort to deliver more updates via Google Play rather than at the OS level.

Language preferences

Android 13 language preferences will now include the option to work on a per-app basis. This is useful for multilingual users.

Google

Permission to send notifications

When Google released the second Android 13 developer preview, it included a major new feature: Apps will have to ask your permission to post notifications. Keep in mind iOS has offered a similar feature for years. It ensures only certain apps send you notifications. According to Google’s blog post, asking for permission will be a requirement for Android 13 apps. "Apps targeting Android 13 will now need to request the notification permission from the user before posting notifications," said Dave Burke.

Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio support

Another big feature uncovered in the second preview is Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio support. The new standard uses an audio codec - called the Low Complexity Communications Codec (LC3) - that can transmit at lower bitrates in higher quality. This should equal less energy consumption and a better battery life.

How to get Android 13

Android 13 was made available for Google Pixel users from 15 August 2022; that included the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 devices. You should have it by now if you're a Pixel user, and if you use a flagship phone from a one of a number of popular Android phone manufacturers.

If you were in the Android 13 beta, you will get the final Android 13 release and can remain enrolled to receive beta updates for upcoming Feature Drops.

Which devices support Android 13?

Android 13 has been rolled out, or is in the process of rolling out to the following phones:

Asus Zenfone 9

Google Pixel 4 (XL), 4a and 4a (5G)

Google Pixel 5 and 5a (5G

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a

Nokia X20 5G, XR20 5G and X10 G5

OnePlus 10 Pro, 10T and 10R

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R and 9RT

OnePlus 8 series

Oppo Find X5 series

Oppo Reno 8, Reno 7 and Reno 6 series (most models)

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, S21 series and S20 series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 4, Z Fold/Flip 3, Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G and Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy A53, A52, A52s, A51, A42, A32, A23, M12 and M62

Sony Xperia 1 IV, Xperia 1 III, Xperia Pro-I, Xperia 5 III, Xperia 5 IV

Vivo X80 Pro

When is Android 13 coming to your phone?

Android 13 has been available as a public beta for anyone with an eligible device to test. Now, the next major software update to Google's Android mobile operating system is officially rolling out, starting with Google's own Pixel phones. But the official release of Android 13 for devices from other manufacturers won't happen until later this year. If you're confused about this, no worries. Pocket-lint has made it easy for you to understand.

Check our guide here for your specific phone brand. If it is listed there, you can run some form of Android 13 - whether it's a beta or the new official release.