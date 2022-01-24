Google Pixel 6A tipped to launch in May

(Pocket-lint) - It's been claimed that Google is readying the launch of its next generation 'A' series affordable Pixel, in the shape of a Pixel 6A.

A reliable tipster has tweeted that Google plans to launch the Pixel 6A in May which - if accurate - would mean around the time it usually has its annual I/O conference.

In 2021, Google I/O kicked off on 18 May and - if Google sticks to that kind of schedule for 2022 - it would be the most obvious event in which to reveal a new smartphone.

The information comes via Max Jambor on Twitter, a source who has been reliable in the past relating to smartphone launches:

Pixel 6A scheduled for May — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 22, 2022

For the past couple of years, Google has released both flagship and mid-range versions of its Pixel lineup. Although, that affordable 'A' range has often come later than planned due to various supply chain issues.

Not much else is known about the Pixel 6a, except that it's claimed to feature Google's own home-grown Tensor chipset. This was the new custom platform first launched by Google in the Pixel 6 in 2021.

It was Google's first move away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon line, and with the investment (in term of time and resources) it's not likely Google would go back to using Snapdragon again so soon.

In previous years, the 'A' series has differentiated itself by reducing the number of cameras and lowering the build quality, switching out metal and glass for a simple plastic design. We'd expect the same for 2022's variation.

Writing by Cam Bunton.