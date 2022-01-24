Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Google phone news

Google Pixel 6A tipped to launch in May

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Google Pixel 6A tipped to launch in May
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's been claimed that Google is readying the launch of its next generation 'A' series affordable Pixel, in the shape of a Pixel 6A

A reliable tipster has tweeted that Google plans to launch the Pixel 6A in May which - if accurate - would mean around the time it usually has its annual I/O conference

In 2021, Google I/O kicked off on 18 May and - if Google sticks to that kind of schedule for 2022 - it would be the most obvious event in which to reveal a new smartphone. 

The information comes via Max Jambor on Twitter, a source who has been reliable in the past relating to smartphone launches: 

For the past couple of years, Google has released both flagship and mid-range versions of its Pixel lineup. Although, that affordable 'A' range has often come later than planned due to various supply chain issues. 

Not much else is known about the Pixel 6a, except that it's claimed to feature Google's own home-grown Tensor chipset. This was the new custom platform first launched by Google in the Pixel 6 in 2021. 

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE
Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

It was Google's first move away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon line, and with the investment (in term of time and resources) it's not likely Google would go back to using Snapdragon again so soon. 

In previous years, the 'A' series has differentiated itself by reducing the number of cameras and lowering the build quality, switching out metal and glass for a simple plastic design. We'd expect the same for 2022's variation. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
Recommended for you
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro rumours, release date, news and features
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro rumours, release date, news and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - Is it worth it?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - Is it worth it? By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Apple iPhone SE Plus release date, rumours, specs and features
Apple iPhone SE Plus release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·