Google Pixel 6a release date, rumours, features and news

(Pocket-lint) - Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were revealed during an event in October 2021 and they were a big departure from previous Pixel devices in terms of their design, but also their hardware, with both running on an in-house chip for the first time and not a Qualcomm processor.

There are already a number of rumours surrounding the mid-range model of the Pixel 6 devices though, expected to be called the Google Pixel 6a. Here is everything we have heard so far.

May 2022?

Around $500/£500

There are currently no rumours suggesting when the Pixel 6a might be released, though the Pixel 5a 5G was only announced in August 2021 so it could be that we have quite a while to wait yet. That said, the Pixel 5a isn't widely available - US an Japan only - so perhaps the Pixel 6a will launch sooner to meet the needs of those after a mid-range Pixel in the other regions of the world.

Previous to the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4a was announced in August 2020 and the Pixel 3a was revealed in May 2019, meaning there isn't a defined pattern as such. It wouldn't be too surprising to see the Pixel 6a revealed in the first half of 2022 given there are already rumours about it, but nothing is confirmed as yet.

Best Black Friday 2021 phone deals: Samsung, OnePlus, Nokia and more By Chris Hall · 3 December 2021

In terms of price, the Pixel 5a costs $449 in the US. It's not available in the UK. The Pixel 4a cost £349 in the UK when it launched, and $349 in the US. The Pixel 3a cost £399 and $399 in the US. It's likely the Pixel 6a will therefore come in under $500/£500, but it will probably be a while before we know.

Similar to Pixel 6

152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm

The Google Pixel 6a has appeared in 5K renders showing a design very close to that of the Pixel 6. Featuring the same standout camera strip across the rear of the device, the Pixel 6a is also shown as offering a flat display with a punch hole camera centralised at the top, again like the Pixel 6.

It's said the Pixel 6a will measure 152.2 x 71.8. x 8.7mm, which is a little smaller than the Pixel 6 that measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm, and it's said it won't offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, like previous Pixel "a" devices have featured.

The renders show a black and grey colur palette option, as well as a white and cream colour combination, though no specifics on colours or names of colours for the Pixel 6a have been detailed in leaks as yet. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are both IP68 water and dust resistant, while the Pixel 5a 5G is IP67, so we would expect the latter for the Pixel 6a too.

6.2-inch, Full HD+

OLED

Under-display fingerprint sensor

It's claimed the Google Pixel 6a will come with a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with an under display fingerprint sensor.

There's no word on resolution as yet, or refresh rate, though we would expect Full HD+ with 90Hz refresh rate. It's possible it could offer a 60Hz refresh rate but with many mid-range phones now offering 90Hz, we think the latter is more likely.

Pixel 5 camera

12.2MP main, 16MP ultra wide-angle

According to the leaks, the Google Pixel 6a will feature the same camera setup as the Google Pixel 5, and consequently, the Google Pixel 5a 5G. While the Pixel 5's camera is still great, it's a slightly different take on what Google has done in the past with its "a" series. Previously, the "a" series was about offering the flagship Pixel camera experience in a mid-range device.

If the Pixel 6a offers the Pixel 5's camera, you'll still get a great camera experience, but it will be a step down from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It would also be an interesting move as the reason for the large camera housing on the rear of the Pixel 6 was because the new camera module didn't fit into the square housing found on the Pixel 5, so it would be odd to have the same housing as the Pixel 6 but a different camera setup.

If the rumours are accurate though, we'll see a 12.2-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera on the Pixel 6a, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera.

Google Tensor chip

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro both run on Google's in-house built Tensor chip and it has been reported that the Pixel 6a will do the same. There's currently no word on RAM or storage, though we know it will be a 5G handset.

The Pixel 5a 5G offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as a base, so it's likely the Pixel 6a will do the same.

There's also no word on battery capacity as yet, but we'd expect around 4500mAh, possibly larger.

It's been claimed the Google Pixel 6a will run on the Google Tensor chip and come with the same camera as the Pixel 5.

OnLeaks and 91 Mobiles published a series of 5K renders showing off what is claimed to be the Pixel 6a.