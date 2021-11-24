Google Pixel 6a tipped to carry Tensor chipset

(Pocket-lint) - The great leaks ecosystem has turned its attention to Google and its assumedly upcoming Pixel 6a, a more affordable sibling to the recently launched and much-lauded Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

We've previously seen renders of the phone's likely design, which will very much be in line with the aesthetic established by the first two phones released, but we're now getting word about its internal specs, too.

Specifically, the phone will apparently also use Google's new in-house Tensor chipset, letting it benefit from all the performance boosts and power that it brings with it. This is great news, since the phone will be more mid-range in price and should therefore be a pretty affordable way to get some really quick performance.

That said, it means there will be cut corners elsewhere to keep costs down, including a camera unit that will apparently be the same as the Pixel 5 used (that is to say, still a very good one).

That means a 12.2MP main shooter and a 12MP ultrawide option, alongside a very solid selfie camera, and if the price attached is the right one, we can't see it disappointing too many people.

In previous years, Google's "a" series of smartphones have generally sported less-powerful Qualcomm chips that have tended to hit their performance a little hard, so this would be an exciting change if it's accurate, although we'll have to wait for official word to be truly confident on that side of things.